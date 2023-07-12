Dylan Mulvaney Leaves America After Bud Light Disaster: ‘Had To Leave My Country To Feel Safe’

Videos by OutKick

Dylan Mulvaney has left the United States of America in order to feel safe.

Mulvaney has been at the center of controversy ever since the transgender influencer teamed up with Bud Light.

The beer company has been getting shellacked since the March Madness promo with Mulvaney, a biological man, due to the fact it painted women as incredibly stupid. Mulvaney’s entire shtick appears to be mocking women and behaving like a little girl.

Now, Mulvaney has ditched America out of safety concerns.

Dylan Mulvaney goes to Peru.

Mulvaney recently posted a TikTok video announcing the trans influencer had left the country and now finally felt safe in a different country.

“The people here are so kind. I feel very safe here. It’s a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe but that will get better eventually,” Mulvaney said in the viral video.

Broadcasting your location, which could be easily tracked, is a bold choice for someone who says they fear for their safety.

It’s worth noting Mulvaney has been spotted in public many times since the disaster started in early April.

Mulvaney attended the Them Now Awards 2023 in June in a very public setting. Apparently, Mulvaney wasn’t that scared of their safety if going out to major awards ceremonies and events was totally fine.

Dylan Mulvaney and Bud Light have been taking serious heat ever since a horrible March Madness promo. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Conde Nast)

Mulvaney has also attacked Bud Light.

While Mulvaney might have temporarily left the country in order to feel safe, the popular TikToker didn’t leave before first taking some shots at Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch.

Bud Light has been getting destroyed by regular fans and customers for teaming up with Mulvaney. Then, the trans celebrity decided to open a new front and attack BL and A-B for not showing enough support.

“For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse than not hiring a trans person at all because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and as hateful as they want. The hate doesn’t end with me. It has serious and grave consequences for the rest of our community,” Mulvaney said in a June 29 Instagram video.

Dylan Mulvaney leaves America in order to feel safe. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for PFLAG)

When will the drama end? Your guess is as good as mine, but it’s clear Dylan Mulvaney has no problem milking this situation for all it’s worth. First, Mulvaney attacked Bud Light and has now left the country for a little bit citing safety. It’s truly an absurd situation and likely not ending in the near future.