Dylan Mulvaney Leaves America After Bud Light Disaster: ‘Had To Leave My Country To Feel Safe’

Dylan Mulvaney has left the United States of America in order to feel safe.
Mulvaney has been at the center of controversy ever since the transgender influencer teamed up with Bud Light.
The beer company has been getting shellacked since the March Madness promo with Mulvaney, a biological man, due to the fact it painted women as incredibly stupid. Mulvaney’s entire shtick appears to be mocking women and behaving like a little girl.
Now, Mulvaney has ditched America out of safety concerns.
Dylan Mulvaney goes to Peru.
Mulvaney recently posted a TikTok video announcing the trans influencer had left the country and now finally felt safe in a different country.
“The people here are so kind. I feel very safe here. It’s a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe but that will get better eventually,” Mulvaney said in the viral video.
Broadcasting your location, which could be easily tracked, is a bold choice for someone who says they fear for their safety.
It’s worth noting Mulvaney has been spotted in public many times since the disaster started in early April.
Mulvaney attended the Them Now Awards 2023 in June in a very public setting. Apparently, Mulvaney wasn’t that scared of their safety if going out to major awards ceremonies and events was totally fine.
Mulvaney has also attacked Bud Light.
While Mulvaney might have temporarily left the country in order to feel safe, the popular TikToker didn’t leave before first taking some shots at Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch.
Bud Light has been getting destroyed by regular fans and customers for teaming up with Mulvaney. Then, the trans celebrity decided to open a new front and attack BL and A-B for not showing enough support.
“For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse than not hiring a trans person at all because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and as hateful as they want. The hate doesn’t end with me. It has serious and grave consequences for the rest of our community,” Mulvaney said in a June 29 Instagram video.
When will the drama end? Your guess is as good as mine, but it’s clear Dylan Mulvaney has no problem milking this situation for all it’s worth. First, Mulvaney attacked Bud Light and has now left the country for a little bit citing safety. It’s truly an absurd situation and likely not ending in the near future.
Damn, i was going to offer a ride if he needed it.
He’s an attention whore. David, I love your writing. However, I’d be happy to not see another article about this cross dresser ever again on Outkick. Just ignore him. I don’t care where he lives or what he does.
I do care about the number of followers that he has that are children/under 18. A bold move would be to investigate how he is influencing kids – completely horrific.
Good point. Also this dude needs help. Real help. He’s clearly surrounded by people who are only glorifying his mental illness.
Another note, if he does get some dude to kiss him and that dude finds out he’s also a dude afterward, he won’t feel too safe in Peru anymore.
In an odd way, we should thank this dude for kick starting the woke pushback. His 15 minutes are pretty much up. I agree that if you guys stopped writing about him, people would forget all about this guy. I understand it`s about content / reaction. Maybe he should just move to the moon and get it over with.