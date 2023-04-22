Trading Card Of ‘The Rock’ Sells For $126K, WWE’s Highest Ever

Videos by OutKick

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson can add sports memorabilia god to his long list of accomplishments, after a rare trading card of his sold for more than $120,000.

The 1-of-1 2022 Panini WWE Black Prizm card sold for auction at $126,000 this week – making it the highest-selling WWE card of all time. A perfect feat for The Rock, one of the most popular WWE wrestlers of all-time.

This @TheRock 1/1 is the new record holder for any wrestling card. 😎🪨 pic.twitter.com/czxrGoeKsv — PWCC (@PWCCmarketplace) April 21, 2023 A trading card of The Rock went for the highest price ever for a WWE card at auction. (Photo Credit: PWCC)

“This is arguably the best WWE trading card in existence,” Vice President of Sales at PWCC told TMZ. “Cards like this rarely surface for public sale since they are so scarce. And when scarcity outweighs public demand, you see record prices… the perfect combination to drive that demand.”

The Panini card is graded at NM-7, meaning it is in relatively good shape and doesn’t have any major creases or damage.

The trading card features The Rock facing off against another all-time great wrestler, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. The two had a historic rivalry during the WWE Attitude area that aided in the WWE becoming the multi-billion dollar franchise it is now.

Last month, the WWE sold to Endeavor which at a $3.9 billion evaluation. Endeavor also owns the UFC.