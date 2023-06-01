Toronto Blue Jays’ Anthony Bass Gets Mercilessly Booed After Bowing To Woke Mob

Videos by OutKick

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen said it best: you reap what you sow.

Woke mobs bullied Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass into delivering a hostage-like apology video on Tuesday for “anti-LGBT” sentiments he posted on social media.

Bass actually stated his belief against radical gender ideologies on social media but lacked the backbone to firmly stand and take the heat.

Anthony Bass Pays the Price For Kissing A*s

Bass bent the knee to the mob hoping it’d win him favor … he was wrong.

Weird, I don’t see any of the players who support BLM, far left extremism, or the sexualization of children by the LGBTQ rainbow mafia having to apologize for shit. Weird. https://t.co/pP5TRm1kMV — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 30, 2023

Facing the Milwaukee Brewers at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, Bass was mercilessly booed by the home crowd of 42,205 attendees.

There were those who hated Bass for speaking out against companies like Target and Bud Light for indoctrinating their customers with LGBT agendas. Then there were those booing Anthony Bass for caving to the woke mob.

To rub salt in Bass’ wounds, the CN Tower overlooking the stadium flashed a rainbow as Bass stepped up to the mound to pitch in the ninth. Not a great night for the 34-year-old…

WATCH:

Anthony Bass comes into the game, greeted by a couple of separate choruses of boos. #Bluejays pic.twitter.com/NM3IpEA91i — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) June 1, 2023

Anthony Bass receives a healthy smattering of boos here at the SkyDome pic.twitter.com/P0J4KjSRDj — Mike Gould (@miketgould) June 1, 2023

A round of boos for Anthony Bass as he enters the game to pitch the ninth. pic.twitter.com/KdI9MSsa9B — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) June 1, 2023

Anthony Bass, pitching under a rainbow CN Tower comes out to a chorus of boos pic.twitter.com/HDNn6zdmsl — Michie⁷ (@garciamichie) June 1, 2023

Unfortunately, Bass wasn’t strong enough to back his beliefs. And this is the price he’s paying.

Meanwhile, players like Washington Nationals’ Trevor Williams and Dodgers pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Blake Treinen have been championed for speaking up and standing firm against their team’s decision to invite and honor “The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgences” — a group known for mocking the Catholic / Christian faith. All three players spoke up against the move and called it an outright mockery of faith.

The ball players initially caught flack for their stances.

Once the outrage fizzled out (as it usually does) Kershaw, Williams and Treinen were hailed by fans for not folding to the outrage.