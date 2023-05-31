Dodgers Pitcher Blake Treinen Back Teammates Religious Stance Against Dodgers Pride Night

Videos by OutKick

Athletes of faith are starting to build momentum against the radically progressive politics underlining sports.

Another Los Angeles Dodgers player is speaking against his organization’s decision to honor “The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” at home. The LGBT activism group is known for blaspheming the Catholic and Christian faith, which didn’t sit well with Blake Treinen.

Los Angeles, CA – April 05: Relief pitcher Blake Treinen #49 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws to the plate against the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning of a spring training baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Los Angeles, CA – April 14: Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Blake Treinen (49) gestures while leaving the field after expiring the side during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

More Athletes Are Waking Up To The Truth

The former All-Star and Dodgers right-hander issued a statement through a personal friend, backing his beliefs in challenging times.

Members of “The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgences” (Daniel Knighton / Getty Images

In a fiery statement, Treinen warned the Dodgers to stick to baseball and keep fringe groups out of the sport to not just preserve America’s pastime, but keep from mocking a large group of baseball fans that are Christians.

Treinen showed that for many of these athletes, standing up for your beliefs is more valuable than a job, title or notoriety. His statement was adamant about giving it all up for faith, which speaks to the richness of his beliefs.

It’s the opposite of guys like Toronto’s Anthony Bass, who’ll go by whatever the public’s opinion dictates.

Dodgers Pitcher Willing To Risk It All For Faith

Equipped with Bible verses and common sense, Blake Treinen threw heat at the Dodgers for inviting “The Sisters,” retracting their invite after backlash and returning to inviting them following backlash from LGBT groups.

“Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, that he will also reap,” Blake Treinen highlighted in his statement Tuesday afternoon.

The 34-year-old’s complete statement read:

I am disappointed to see the Sister’s of Perpetual Indulgence being honored as heroes at Dodger Stadium. Many of their performances are blasphemous, and their work only displays hate and mockery of Catholics and the Christian faith. I understand that playing baseball is a privilege, and not a right. My convictions in Jesus Christ will always come first. Since I have been with the Dodger’s they have been at the forefront of supporting a wide variety of groups. However, inviting the Sister’s of Perpetual Indulgence to perform disenfranchises a large community and promotes hate of Christians and people of faith. This single event alienates the fans and supporters of the Dodgers, Major League Baseball, and professional sports. People like baseball for its entertainment value and competition. The fans do not want propaganda or politics forced on them. The debacle with Bud Light and Target should be a warning to companies and professional sports to stay true to their brand and leave the propaganda and politics off the field.. I believe Jesus Christ died on the cross for my sins. I believe the word of God is true, and in Galatians 6:7 it says, ‘do not be deceived, God cannot be mocked; a man reaps what he sows.’ This group openly mocks Jesus Christ, the cornerstone of my faith, and I want to make it clear that I do not agree with nor support the decision of the Dodger’s to ‘honor’ the Sister’s of Perpetual Indulgence. ‘But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.’ Joshua 24:15. @seanfeucht

My friend and @MLB pitcher Blake Treinen asked that I post this statement for him in regards to the @Dodgers honoring of the sisters of perpetual indulgence. #HoldTheLine pic.twitter.com/jIDeDJF8ke — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) May 30, 2023

More Athletes Are Speaking Up For The Truth

Rather than folding every which way like the Dodgers did, Blake Treinen— joining teammate Clayton Kershaw and Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams — is abiding by one unshakable standard for living: his faith.

Not to be political or opinionated, but to stand up when his own team challenges his faith.

The NHL started an uproar over forced Pride Night festivities after several hockey players withdrew from wearing rainbow warm-up jerseys, calling it an infringement on their beliefs. Despite citing their principles, left-wingers and critics viewed them as “hypocrites.”

Kershaw was the first Dodger to publicly support his faith as reason to oppose the Dodgers’ invitation to honor “The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.” The Dodgers idol reportedly held a players-only meeting to discuss the issue among teammates and apparently pushed the team to revive a faith-based event at Chavez Ravine on July 30.

Kershaw’s defiant stance has encouraged more athletes to speak up.

As the standard for progressive ideologies moves radically to the left, athletes are being forced to be activists and answer for their personal beliefs. Those with steadfast faith in God are writing back.

While the standards of radical groups sway with the wind, core beliefs will always keep you grounded. More people are waking up to this truth.