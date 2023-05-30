Nationals Pitcher Trevor Williams Calls For Boycott Against Dodgers After Their Mockery of ‘Fellow Catholics’ With Drag-Race Nuns

Videos by OutKick

Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams is here to remind us that opinions without principles can crumble like a house of cards. In Williams’ case, he’s choosing to stand strong because of his beliefs.

The right-hander is taking a firm stance against the Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to welcome “The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, ” a group of drag and transgender ‘Catholic’ nuns.

Williams declared that if you attack his principles, he’ll attack back. And that’s true grit.

Trevor Williams Goes To Bat For Jesus

On Tuesday, Williams put out a lengthy statement calling for Catholic fans, and religious fans alike, of the Dodgers to “reconsider” their support for the team after the MLB squad invited the blasphemous nuns to the stadium as part of their Pride Night festivities.

At first, the Dodgers walked back their invitation after facing external and internal backlash for the decision.

The professional sports team then re-invited the ‘Catholic’ drag group as prominent LGBT groups in Los Angeles, and nationwide, pushed back on their decision.

The Nationals pitcher chose to follow his faith by publicly outing the team for its decision to mock a religious sect of fans in order to appease followers of radical LGBT agendas.

Here’s what Trevor Williams posted:

As a devout Catholic, I am deeply troubled by the Dodgers’ decision to re-invite and honor the group ‘The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’ at their Pride Night this year. A Major League Baseball game is a place where people from all walks of life should feel welcomed, something I greatly respect and support. This is the purpose of different themed nights hosted by the organization, including Pride Night. To invite and honor a group that makes a blatant and deeply offensive mockery of my religion, and the religion of over 4 million people in Los Angeles county alone, undermines the values of respect and inclusivity that should be upheld by any organization. Creating an environment in which one group feels celebrated and honored at the expense of another is counterproductive and wrong. It is a clear violation of the Dodgers’ Discrimination Policy, which explicitly states that any conduct or attire at the ballpark that is deemed to be indecent or prejudice against any particular group (or religion) is not tolerated. It seems that the Dodgers have made an exception in this case, doubling down that this group – which grossly disrespects and openly mocks many of the traditions and beliefs that Catholics hold most dear – should be celebrated. I believe it is essential for the Dodgers to reconsider their association with this group and strive to create an inclusive environment that does not demean or disrespect the religious beliefs of any fan or employee. 1 also encourage my fellow Catholics to reconsider their support of an organization that allows this type of mockery of its fans to occur. 1 know I am not alone in my frustration, hurt, and disappointment about this situation. As Catholics, we look to Jesus Christ and the way He was treated and we realize that any suffering in this world unites us to Him in the next. pic.twitter.com/P8MMcvfjQq — Trevor Williams (@MeLlamoTrevor) May 30, 2023

Players of Faith Realize It’s Time To Step Up

As reported by OutKick’s Ian Miller, Clayton Kershaw — a fellow God-fearing athlete — strongly rebuked his team’s decision to invite The Sisters to Dodger Stadium by calling a players-only meeting to discuss the mockery of faith.

Kershaw and Williams’ beliefs aren’t saying that LGBT groups are unworthy of their religious love, but they are drawing the line at validating the hypocritical lifestyles on display.

Kershaw went a step further by seemingly pushing the organization to host a faith-based event in response. As a result, the Dodgers announced the “Christian Faith + Family Day at Dodger Stadium” would take place at Chavez Ravine on June 30.

To Trevor Williams, the attack already went too far.

Trevor Williams Is Not Willing To Fold Amid Backlash

Many prominent athletes don’t practice Williams’ public stance against woke and progressive ideologies — though it’s realistically the only response that will work in the long run.

Bowing the knee to your principles over outrage is what keeps a guy like Williams confident in his beliefs and unwilling to apologize like cowardly Toronto Blue Jay, Anthony Bass.

Statement from Anthony Bass: pic.twitter.com/UXLrx1HVO5 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 30, 2023

Williams is risking everything by making a public declaration of his faith, and it’s the difference between opinion and belief.

In the context of modern progressive culture in America, the Dodgers were able to invite a group that mocks a religious sect of the population knowing they had immunity from prominent media and athletes.

Religions continue to be a prime target of mockery for the American zeitgeist — though they dare not touch Islam — so inviting these nuns was just another act of easy mockery.

Understanding that backlash was not enough (after all, they re-invited the group), Trevor Williams called fellow believers to undertake their missions to protect their faith by rejecting the Dodgers.

Williams admitted that MLB players agree with his stance, but are too scared to admit it because of backlash. It’s the reason taking a stance against woke culture boils down to beliefs, not merely opinions.

Anyone can speak out against “woke culture” and ultimately have it mean nothing; it takes a man (or woman) of principles to really fight back. And that’s what Williams is doing.

Bravo, Trevor.