Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Found Dead In Her Home During Wellness Check, According To Police

Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and 2017 World 100-meter champion, has passed away at the age of 32. The Mississippi native’s management company and USA Track and Field confirmed the sad news on Wednesday.

“We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends,” Icon Management shared on Twitter.

The Orange County Sherriff’s Office explained that deputies responded “for a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days.”

The sheriff’s office then confirmed that Tori was found dead in the home with no signs of foul play. At this time, a cause of death has not been given.

Bowie, who attended Southern Mississippi, was a breakout star during the 2016 Olympics in Rio where she won silver in the 100m, bronze in the 200m, and anchored the U.S. relay team to a gold medal in the 4x100m.

Her success continued the following year as she won the 100m at the World Championships. Bowi fell behind early in the race but found a different gear in the final seconds before stretching out and falling to the track as she edged out the victory.

Tori Bowie’s 100m win at the World Championships in 2017 ❤️



She might be gone but she’ll never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/ZsTiCRnbJu — Owen Morris (@O2GB15) May 3, 2023

Tori Bowie did not partake in the Tokyo Olympic Trials and her last competition was in June of 2022.