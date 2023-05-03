Tributes Pour In As Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Dies At 32

Videos by OutKick

Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and 2017 World 100-meter champion, has passed away at the age of 32. The Mississippi native’s management company and USA Track and Field confirmed the sad news on Wednesday.

“We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends,” Icon Management shared on Twitter.

Bowie, who attended Southern Mississippi, was a breakout star during the 2016 Olympics in Rio where she won silver in the 100m, bronze in the 200m, and anchored the U.S. relay team to a gold medal in the 4x100m.

Her success continued the following year as she won the 100m at the World Championships. Bowi fell behind early in the race but found a different gear in the final seconds before stretching out and falling to the track as she edged out the victory.

Tori Bowie’s 100m win at the World Championships in 2017 ❤️



She might be gone but she’ll never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/ZsTiCRnbJu — Owen Morris (@O2GB15) May 3, 2023

Bowie did not partake in the Tokyo Olympic Trials and her last competition was in June of 2022.

Following the news of Bowie’s passing, tributes poured in from folks around the world on social media.

USATF is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion.



Her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/AHu5SejZ5N — USATF (@usatf) May 3, 2023

Where's an interview of Tori Bowie after winning the gold medal in the 100m at the 2017 World Championship in London 💔😭 pic.twitter.com/QkZkVnWMx9 — Kadeem Barrett (@KadeemBarrett11) May 3, 2023

The world lost a legend today. Our hearts and prayers go out to Tori Bowie's family during this difficult time. You will be missed, Tori! #ToriTTT #SMTTT 🦅 pic.twitter.com/igHs2CY5yI — Everyday Eagles Podcast (@Everyday_Eagles) May 3, 2023

Heartbroken to learn of the passing of Tori Bowie at age 32. Her journey from foster care in Mississippi to win three Olympic medals was an inspiring one. I won't forget that bright smile. — Patrick Magee (@Patrick_Magee) May 3, 2023

At the time of this writing, a cause of death has not been shared.