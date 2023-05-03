Tributes Pour In As Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Dies At 32

Videos by OutKick
Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and 2017 World 100-meter champion, has passed away at the age of 32. The Mississippi native’s management company and USA Track and Field confirmed the sad news on Wednesday.
“We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends,” Icon Management shared on Twitter.
Bowie, who attended Southern Mississippi, was a breakout star during the 2016 Olympics in Rio where she won silver in the 100m, bronze in the 200m, and anchored the U.S. relay team to a gold medal in the 4x100m.
Her success continued the following year as she won the 100m at the World Championships. Bowi fell behind early in the race but found a different gear in the final seconds before stretching out and falling to the track as she edged out the victory.
Bowie did not partake in the Tokyo Olympic Trials and her last competition was in June of 2022.
Following the news of Bowie’s passing, tributes poured in from folks around the world on social media.
At the time of this writing, a cause of death has not been shared.