Olympic Runner Races Against Moms And Humiliates The Competition

This mom is sweeping the competition.

Olympic track and field sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently participated in a friendly race among parents at her son Zyon’s school in Jamaica.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica after Women’s 100m Final during the Allianz Memorial Van Damme 2022, part of the 2022 Diamond League series at King Baudouin Stadium on September 02, 2022, in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The 36-year-old gold medal-winning runner, who became the oldest sprinter to win a world championship in 2022, didn’t give the other moms a chance and crushed her competition in the 100-meter dash.

The video of Fraser-Pryce’s sprint to the finish line showcased just how fast being the third-fastest woman of all time looks like compared to the average person.

WATCH:

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce 🇯🇲 showed up and floored everyone in the parent's race at her boy's school.😂😂



She is surely having fun! pic.twitter.com/F3HSg5g4c7 — oluwadare (@Track_Gazette) March 31, 2023

Fraser-Pryce holds the record for the third-fastest 100-meter sprint time by a woman at 10.6 seconds.

The runner, nicknamed “pocket rocket” for boasting great speed with a 5-foot frame, won gold in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. She has won a total of eight Olympic medals and five world championships.

As for five-year-old Zyon, he was surely entertained by watching his mother embarrass the rest of the parents.

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)