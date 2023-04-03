Olympic Runner Races Against Moms And Humiliates The Competition

Videos by OutKick
This mom is sweeping the competition.
Olympic track and field sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently participated in a friendly race among parents at her son Zyon’s school in Jamaica.
The 36-year-old gold medal-winning runner, who became the oldest sprinter to win a world championship in 2022, didn’t give the other moms a chance and crushed her competition in the 100-meter dash.
The video of Fraser-Pryce’s sprint to the finish line showcased just how fast being the third-fastest woman of all time looks like compared to the average person.
WATCH:
Fraser-Pryce holds the record for the third-fastest 100-meter sprint time by a woman at 10.6 seconds.
The runner, nicknamed “pocket rocket” for boasting great speed with a 5-foot frame, won gold in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. She has won a total of eight Olympic medals and five world championships.
As for five-year-old Zyon, he was surely entertained by watching his mother embarrass the rest of the parents.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok