Topless Heidi Klum Shows Off Barely Visible G-String By Pool

Instagram’s biggest wild card, Heidi Klum, is back to testing the limits by showing the world how she winds down from a tough start to the week. Klum continued her latest buzzsaw through the internet streets this week with yet another heater, this time doing a little topless R&R by her pool in nothing but a barely visible G-string.

The former Sports Illustrated model felt like working on her pre-summer tan, and she killed it.

“And that was Monday …” she wrote to her millions of followers, none of who could respond because gunslinger Heidi disabled the comments.

Heidi Klum continues to test Instagram’s line in the sand with another G-string post

Another common Heidi Klum win to start the week. I believe that makes it three weeks in a row of absolute bangers from Klum.

Remember, she basically mooned the camera in a teeny gold bikini early last month, and then followed that up by celebrating her almost 50th birthday by wearing almost nothing.

Mix in yet another racy photoshoot with her 18-year-old daughter to anger the masses, and our girl is living on the edge right now.

No complaints from the OutKick culture department, though.

We don’t judge here. We just sit back and watch the true vets of the social media industry continue to spin the wheel and show the youngins how it’s done.

Heidi Klum has been putting on a topless masterclass so far in 2023, and it ain’t even summer yet.

Buckle up.