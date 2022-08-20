‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Just Smashed Another Box Office Record

Top Gun: Maverick continues to shatter box office records. This time, Tom Cruise’s wildly popular sequel took down the Avengers.

On Saturday, Maverick reached the $679 million mark in North America, pushing it past Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” ($678 million) to make it the sixth-highest grossing movie in domestic box office history.

Earlier this month, Cruise and Miles Teller overtook Titanic and topped the $1.3 billion mark globally. When the hit sequel debuted in May, it became Cruise’s first movie to surpass $100 million in a single weekend.

Maverick is the first time Cruise has reprised his iconic role in over 30 years and has been met with worldwide praise. It currently has a 99% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, an 8.6 on IMBD and is setting box office records every other week.

Perhaps more than anything, the success proves fans prefer entertaining content rather than the usual woke Hollywood drivel.

Cruise, 59, is apolitical and driven. He doesn’t care about lecturing the public, or bending the knee to China—a nation that, like Russia, still won’t show the movie because of it’s Pro-USA bend.

Frankly, that makes Maverick’s international success even more impressive. Outside of North America, top-earning territories include the United Kingdom ($95 million), Japan ($82 million) and Korea ($62 million).

Globally, it’s now the 13th-highest grossing movie ever.

Fans turned out in huge numbers at the beginning of summer and they continue to do so now.

Hopefully the rest of Hollywood is taking notes.

By the way, next on the list is “Black Panther,” which brought in $700.4 million. Can Maverick crack the top five?

At this point, it’s probably a pretty safe bet.