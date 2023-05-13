Tommy Tuberville Players Deserve ‘Reparations,’ Says Ex-Bearcat

Videos by OutKick

In case you were wondering whether former safety Zach Edwards enjoyed his four years playing for Tommy Tuberville at Cincinnati, I’ll save you the time — he didn’t.

In fact, things were allegedly so bad under Tuberville that Edwards believes anyone who was forced to play for the now-Alabama senator deserves “reparations.”

Yep — reparations.

“Okay hear me out, there needs to be some type of reparations for those who had to play under this man. I don’t think y’all understand…” Edwards tweeted earlier this week.

Zach Edwards doesn’t sound like a Tommy Tuberville fan

Well, alrighty then! That’s one way of putting it.

Surely this has nothing to do with Tuberville’s recent foray into politics, right? Of course it does!

Edwards, a safety at UC from 2013-2016, was responding to a tweet from Rolling Stones talking about Tuberville’s recent radio hit that ruffled some feathers and led to some much-needed clarification.

In case you missed it, Tuberville went on a Birmingham radio station to talk a little military recruitment earlier this week. One thing led to another, and this quote popped out and started making the rounds.

“We are losing in the military so fast,” he said. “Our readiness in terms of recruitment. And why? I’ll tell you why, because the Democrats are attacking our military, saying we need to get out the white extremists, the white nationalists, people that don’t believe in our agenda, as Joe Biden’s agenda.”

Tommy Tuberville era at Cincinnati sounded interesting. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

When asked if white nationalists should be allowed in the military, Tuberville replied, “Well, they call them that. I call them Americans.”

Tuberville issued a response to the backlash — which shockingly came from Chuck Schumer — on Thursday.

“There’s a lot of good people who are Trump supporters in the military,” he told reporters, according to Roll Call. “But for some reason my Democrat colleagues want to portray everybody who’s a Trump supporter as a white nationalist. That is not true.”

Long story short, Zach Edwards decided enough was enough and is now demanding reparations from Tuberville. Bold move, but I guess you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.