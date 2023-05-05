Tommy Tuberville Says Megan Rapinoe Would Work At A Grocery Store If She Had To Compete Against Men

Videos by OutKick

Tommy Tuberville came out swinging against Megan Rapinoe’s stance on trans athletes.

Transgender people in sports has become a hot topic in America for one very simple and understandable reason:

Men dominate women in competition pretty much every single time they’re matched up. Men are simply bigger, stronger and faster on average. It’s biology. You’d think Megan Rapinoe – a standout Olympic soccer player and NWSL player – would understand that better than most, but she doesn’t.

Rapinoe has actually spoken out in support of biological men being allowed to compete against women. The Alabama Senator thinks she should consider herself lucky she didn’t have to compete against men or she would have ended up stocking shelves in a grocery store.

Megan Rapinoe supports biological men in women’s sports. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Tommy Tuberville crushes woke Megan Rapinoe.

“The problem is she’s now voicing her opinion that, ‘Hey, trans boys should be able to compete against women.’ Well, if that had happened during her career, she’d have been working at Safeway or Piggly Wiggly. She’d never gotten on the field, but now that she’s retired, ‘Yeah, I’m all for this.’ And that’s the biggest bunch of crap I’ve ever heard,” the former Auburn football coach said during an appearance on The Daily Wire’s “Crain & Company.”

He further added, “You know, they supposedly stand up for all this activist stuff, but they don’t stand up for what’s right or what’s right in this country … The main point is it’s not fair.”

It’s worth noting that while Tuberville says Rapinoe is retired, she is still an active NWSL player with the OL Reign. Her decision to not care about women’s sports came after she got all her money and fame. You can watch his full comments below.

.@SenTuberville on Megan Rapinoe: “If [trans men were in women’s sports] during her career, she’d have been working at Safeway or Piggly Wiggly” pic.twitter.com/InDIosKUTm — Crain & Company (@CrainCompany) May 4, 2023

Tuberville didn’t hold back on Rapinoe.

It’s hard to disagree with Tuberville’s assessment of the situation. Women simply can’t compete against male athletes, and they shouldn’t be forced to.

Imagine working your whole life to be a successful female athlete and then having a biological male come in and crush you, snatch your dream away and then be applauded by the woke mob. It’s pure insanity.

You know who should know this is true better than just about anyone else? Members of the women’s national soccer team.

Tommy Tuberville crushes Megan Rapinoe’s stance on transgender athletes. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A boys U-15 squad from Dallas crushed the women’s national team 5-2 in a scrimmage back in 2017. A group of boys not old enough to drive beat the best women’s soccer team on the planet. Yet, Megan Rapinoe now thinks biological men should be allowed to dominate and ruin women’s sports when it can no longer impact her?

Why wasn’t she calling for biological men to take her place on the Olympic squad years ago? Why is it only now when she can’t be impacted she’s vocal about her stance? I bet her tune would change real fast if she lost her NWSL roster spot to a man.

Megan Rapinoe has no problem with men dominating women’s sports. (Photo credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

There’s a lot more people who agree with Tommy Tuberville on this issue than Megan Rapinoe, and it’s not particularly close. Biological men destroying women’s sport is something that simply can’t be accepted and tolerated.