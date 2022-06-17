‘Tomi Lahren Is Fearless’ Premieres Monday With Special Guest John Daly

Tomi Lahren is Fearless debuts Monday with the passion and politics we can expect from Tomi Lahren, but with a little bit of sports mixed in.

“Nothing is off the table and I think you’ll be surprised at my guest lineup,” Lahren said. “My show is going to be political entertainment with a side of fearless hot takes … oh and you know I’ll have some ‘Final Thoughts,’ too!”

First up on her guest list? Professional golfer and two-time major champion, John Daly!

Tune in Monday, June 20, at 7:00 p.m. ET across Outkick’s Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube for the launch of Tomi Lahren is Fearless with special guest John Daly.

Lahren said viewers can expect the same sass, passion, and politics they are used to from her, plus sports, and pop culture entertainment.

“At Outkick, we put to bed woke sports, and woke politics, and woke entertainment,” Lahren said.

