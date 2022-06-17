Tomi Lahren: ‘We Put To Bed Woke Sports’ At OutKick

Tomi Lahren is the first Fox News personality to cross over to OutKick, and she’s fearless.

“My show is going to be sports, it’s going to politics, it’s going to be entertainment,” Lahren said on Outnumbered. “Kind of the cross-section of all of those things. So, what you’re used to from me, of course, the passion and the politics, but mixing in a little bit of sports.”

Lahren said the show, which is based in her hometown of Nashville, is going to tell it like it is while having fun.

“At Outkick, we put to bed woke sports, and woke politics, and woke entertainment,” Lahren said.

Here’s everything she had to say:

Tomi Lahren is Fearless will debut on Monday, June 20 at 7 p.m. ET on OutKick’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.