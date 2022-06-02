Tomi Lahren Bringing No-Nonsense Style To OutKick

Well-known conservative commentator Tomi Lahren is joining the OutKick team as host of the evening program Tomi Lahren is Fearless, beginning later this month, senior vice president Gary Schreier announced in a company release.

Lahren has more than eight million followers on social media and her OutKick show promises to include her usual bold takes on everything from politics to pop culture.

Fearless will also consist of guest interviews with newsmakers in sports, entertainment and social media and feature Lahren’s “Final Thoughts” commentary, in which she gives what the release described as a “candid and no-nonsense style” in dissecting a hot topic.

“I am thrilled to bring my voice to OutKick and look forward to sharing my take on the pressing issues of the day and engaging with the platform’s audience in this new role,” Lahren said.

Tomi Lahren/Photo provided

Tomi Lahren is Fearless will be recorded at the OutKick studios in Nashville and will make its debut on Monday, June 20 at 7 p.m. EST.

New episodes are slated to air every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday — and will also be available on-demand on the OutKick YouTube channel and website.

“Tomi has amassed a loyal following throughout her career, and we are excited to bring her signature style and insights to our highly-engaged audience at OutKick where she will be an invaluable addition to our expanding programming lineup,” Schreier said.

Lahren has served as host of FOX Nation’s Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Notable interviews include Caitlyn Jenner, musicians Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, Lahren hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network.

She is a native of Rapid City, S.D.