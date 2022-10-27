Tom Watson, 73, Is BACK On The Market After 3 Months Of Marriage

Legendary golfer Tom Watson isn’t ready to sink his final putt quite yet.

Just three months after Watson, 73, and LeslieAnne Wade tied the knot, the two have decided to end their marriage. Three months!

What a ride.

“Over the past few months I have been focused singularly on a challenging road through unexpected illness. Tom has been supportive including making sure I have the best possible care. I am beyond grateful to him and blessed that I will make complete and full recovery,” Wade innocently tweeted earlier this week before throwing us an absolute curveball.

“Sadly, the inability to launch and build our relationship properly in these early days forces us to terminate our marriage,” she continued. “He will always mean the world to me and our connection is forever.”

What a twist.

Don’t know where he health issues are, but I certainly didn’t see that update ending with them forcing the two to end things after three months.

Watson added no response or context on Twitter. Instead, the two-time Masters Champion simply retweeted Wade’s thread.

That’s how we do things in 2022, I guess. Just a simple click of a button, and everyone is on the same page. No need to add any context.

Tom Watson and LeslieAnne Wade are donezo after three months.

Wade, by the way, is a former SVP of Communications for CBS Sports and previously had a long relationship with Sir Nick Faldo, who retired earlier this year.

What a resume!

Anyway, Watson is back on the market for anyone looking for a 39-time PGA Tour winner, eight-time Major champion and two-time Ryder Cup captain.

Serious inquiries only … Watson is 73, after all.