Paige Spiranac Loves The USA, Nick Faldo Retires & John Daly Has A Fun Night At The Bar

Newsletters, substacks, email blasts are piling up. Now someone explain why they’re so boring

Over the last 10 days or so it hit me that everyone in their brother is in the newsletter/Substack game and it’s reminding me of the old days when I first started blogging way back in 2007, but things were FUN, real FUN back then.

Today, for example, I open up the Robinhood newsletter that somehow made it to my inbox and it’s full-on market misery, which is understandable since Robinhood is in the investing world, but then that’s followed up by miserable consumer news, miserable news on the crypto winter and Russia rebranding its McDonald’s.

I go over to The Hustle substack or newsletter. At this point I can’t tell the difference and the lead is that Amazon might’ve run out of workers to hire (enter robots…I’ve said it hundreds of times, we’re being replaced…soon).

That’s followed by news on teacher shortages, Google ripping off small businesses (allegedly) and recycling pee, which is pretty interesting. That was the extent of the FUN.

Look, my point here is that we’re inside of an era where the FUN has been completely sucked out of our bodies. The Internet was born to be fun and wild. Meanwhile, at some point, the stuck-up nerds took over the controls at thousands of businesses and announced there would be no fun.

Now we’re stuck with absolutely miserable newsletters and substacks piling up in my inbox that lack an ounce of fun.

Dammit, summer starts today. This is when we should be relaxing. This is when you should be having driveway beers. The music should be on. Kids should be creating their own adventures in the pools.

It’s June 21 and I can’t get one of these newsletters or substacks to relax for one damn minute. Write a dirty joke into these newsletters. Show some skin. Embed a fart video.

So my message today, as I pack my bags to get out of here for a few days, is to go out in the wild this summer and have FUN. Please. I’m begging you.

Don’t let these miserable newsletters and substacks win the battle with your brain.

Oh, and make sure to send in moments of fun that you come across. That’s why this column is read by tens of thousands of people on a daily basis.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Display outside Rocco’s Pizza in Omaha

• Bill C. from Mississippi is back out on the road and this time he’s at the College World Series. Bill writes:

I don’t [think] the cooler is full of Jell-O shots.

Patio Lost and Found advice

• Guy G. writes:

I’m finally caught up at work and home after adding the 3rd kid to the mix. Seem to have found a new groove, and the 2yo is helping (riding) with the TNML crew now.



I smoked a brisket for Father’s Day. Brisket eggs needs to be in your weekend eating rotation. While the eggs are not attached, having this beautiful piece to slice at 1030a Sunday morning….great way to start the day.

Lost and found at our place, which used to have legendary parties, was that you had to call/text in 2 days, in order to have it delivered back to you. Now, if it’s here, and you forgot, come get it. Our parties are more tame now, and are usually cleared out by 11p, except for Super BBQ Weekend (Labor Day) which goes a bit later. We have gained more koozies than we know what to do with, and stash them in a basket for use at the next party. Food storage containers get washed and put into our rotation, until claimed at a later time.



We’re all real adults now. If you leave it, that’s on you….unless its kids clothes or toys. We’ll get those back quickly.

Killington golf

• Rob in NC writes:

Great annual get together with my HS boys and I’d recommend a New England golf trip if you haven’t done so. Killington CC and Fox Run CC in Ludlow VT both great. Took home 38$ and the JBO(brother we lost few yrs ago) trophy for a year was in a winter hat Saturday but well worth it. Hope you enjoy yours coming up and I came home to a Blackstone griddle so got to get coached up on that and will take any suggestions or recipes. Have a great trip and keep it up SCN.

Aren’t you supposed to christen a Blackstone with bacon and eggs with a side of hashbrowns and then smash burgers in the same night?

On dads

• Mike T. in Idaho thought you guys would appreciate this reflection from Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham as told to long-time Oregonian writer John Canzano:

“Everything I am as a coach, a teacher I got from my father. I had the good fortune to play for him college. He treated me harder than anyone else. I’ve never been around a coach who convey complex information in a simplistic manner. Everything I am, I learned from my father. He was disciplined. I went to BYU as a fullback. After my freshman year I moved to linebacker. I got some mop-up duty as a sophomore. One time at the end of the game my sophomore season against UTEP we were way ahead. It was a QB sprint out. It was my job to fire on him and keep the quarterback contained. I didn’t fire. They made a big play. I blew the assignment. I came to the sideline and my dad said, ‘You stink! You were awful!’ I used that as motivation. It lit a fire under me. That one moment stands out more than any other in my college career.”

On jet fuel for lawn mowing

• Beau in Toledo’s jet fuel usage — he says it costs around $8.05 a gallon right now — has captured the attention of Ryan S. in NW Ohio who writes:

All things considered, especially when you throw the words airplane or jet in front of fuel, $7.28 – $8.48, isn’t too bad. I thought for sure it would be $10 and up.

Is it weird that diesel fuel is around $6.18 in Ohio, jet fuel is $8.05 and it costs around that much to fill up a boat on Lake Erie? Ryan is right, it feels like jet fuel would be way higher just based on the application.

Maybe a fuel expert out there could help put some perspective on this topic.

Speaking of Beau in Toledo

• Beau has his finger on the pulse of inflation. He writes:

A coworker sent me this... BU is a dang good bakery on Secor around the corner from me... #FJB

On the solstice

Now I need to check-in with Screencaps reader Raleigh in Fairbanks, AK to see how he and his fellow Alaskans are celebrating the solstice. If you’ve never experienced a summer evening in Alaska, I highly recommend it. There’s something about walking out of a bar at midnight and it not being dark.

Go out there and attack the first day of summer. I have a golf bag to pack.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Oneil Cruz has played 3 career games for the @Pirates. In all 3 of them he has:



-had multiple total bases

-had an RBI hit to drive in a teammate

-scored a run



Since RBI became official in 1920, the only other player to do that in each of his first 3 career games is Joe DiMaggio — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) June 21, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Welp! @BandedBrands just came through for @RazorbackBSB with the single biggest order of all time. Plenty of shots left though so come through! If you buy 25 or more leave your @ on the receipt and tell the bartender and I'll give ya a shout out when I can. pic.twitter.com/anAWRt3okV — CWS Jello Shot Challenge (@CWSShotBoard) June 20, 2022

Not to be outdone @BandedBrands decide to run another 1000 jello shots out to the Arkansas faithful. Not only that but he tipped the crew a extremely generous amount for carrying that many cases out. Absolutely great guy and awesome company. #CWS2022 #CWSS #RoccosOmaha pic.twitter.com/9Z1TvclH19 — CWS Jello Shot Challenge (@CWSShotBoard) June 20, 2022

count on Brouhaha pic.twitter.com/Py6a72oovK — MLB Closed Captioning (@mlb_cc) June 21, 2022

The forces of good prevailed today pic.twitter.com/Q3lYLqQJ9W — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) June 21, 2022

The robots every time I press send on a tweet. pic.twitter.com/oHHq8t3vko — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 20, 2022

Good luck to the guy in this relationship. pic.twitter.com/4bGtW026zQ — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) June 20, 2022

There's 21st birthdays, and then there's Shaelo's 21st Birthday… 🎉



Surrounded by family on his first Pai Gow session in The Cal's pit, Shaelo from Hawai'i played a blockbuster 5 ACES (and bet the $1 bonus, of course) to take home $40,671! 💰 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3KykzodDtc — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) June 21, 2022

Today I will be stranded on an inflatable raft in Lake Erie for 24 hours pic.twitter.com/9r3Pgdcchk — Sir Yacht🛥 (@SirYacht_) June 20, 2022

Last month: This month: pic.twitter.com/Nh6OE7EjKO — Las Vegas Issues (@VegasIssues) June 20, 2022

Say what you will but Nevada has the coolest sunken boats pic.twitter.com/p5QmTGUGRA — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) June 21, 2022

'BIG BOY (BIG GIRL?)': Either way, the folks at The Club at The Strand have seen bears on the property before, but not quite this large. This one was out taking a Sunday stroll this Father's Day, through a residental part of the club. STORY: https://t.co/1STWuFUCBY pic.twitter.com/Wec8a3BOeP — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) June 20, 2022

Good luck to the guy in this relationship. pic.twitter.com/4bGtW026zQ — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) June 20, 2022

Steak and eggs on the grill this morning pic.twitter.com/sjAYjRsvmv — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) June 20, 2022