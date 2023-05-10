Tom Cruise Reportedly Interested In Shakira… Although, Who Isn’t?

Videos by OutKick

If reports are true, we could be on the verge of a new Hollywood power couple: ShaCruise… Tomkira… Shom… alright, it’s a lot easier to just say Tom Cruise and Shakira.

According to Page Six, a source said that Tom Cruise is “extremely interested in pursuing her.”

Okay… but in fairness, who isn’t “extremely interested” in pursuing Shakira? She was one half of a Super Bowl LIV halftime show that had more booty than a sunken Spanish galleon.

We’re all ‘extremely interested” in a lot of things. I’m extremely interested in going down to the Aston Martin dealership and whipping out of there in a brand-new DB11, but it’s not going to happen. I’ll just have to keep turning heads with my Kia Forte.

Chicks dig Kias. That’s why everyone keeps trying to steal them.

The difference here is that Tom Cruise — a man who saved Hollywood according to Steven Spielberg (I’m still not sure if that’s good or bad) — can act on those interests while the rest of us who didn’t star in Top Gun: Maverick or reach OT8 in the Church of Scientology cannot.

Shakira (left) and Tom Cruise were both spotted at the Miami Grand Prix over the weekend. Also, before you ask about what’s happening under Tom’s shirt no: it was not unseasonably cold in Miami this weekend. (Getty Images)

Cruise And Shakira Could Be Hollywood’s Next Insufferable Power Couple

Cruise and Shakira were spotted chatting together over the weekend at the Miami Grand Prix, first on the grid and then in a hospitality suite. Could there have been more in the air than the smell of Pirelli rubber and overpriced food? Could love have been wafting through the grandstands?

Both are single. Shakira broke up with her ex-boyfriend, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, after he cheated on her (her hips don’t lie, but her ex-boyfriend sure as hell does). Meanwhile, Cruise is also single after last dating actress Hayley Atwell.

“There is chemistry,” Page Six‘s source said.

“Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom,” their source said then added that it helps that Tom Cruise is, “a nice-looking guy, and he is talented.”

He runs in kind of a weird way (way too much arm pumping), but I guess you can’t have it all.

There you have it, kids: even if you have a goofy run, good looks, talent, and a lot of money can more than make up for it and will take you a long way.

And that could include scoring an eligible Colombian pop star.

