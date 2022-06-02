Shakira Allegedly Caught Partner Gerard Piqué Cheating On Her

There is major drama in Spain where news outlets are reporting the relationship between pop singer goddess Shakira and soccer player Gerard Piqué is in shambles after Shakira caught Pique cheating.

According to Spanish newspaper El Periodico, Shakira found out that Pique, who plays center-back for Barcelona, was cheating with a 20-year-old student who is an event hostess in Barcelona. The Shakira-Pique relationship — they never married — had fallen on hard times with the gossip pages reporting that the two had been living in separate apartments, but this news of another woman most likely will be the end of the road.

This isn’t just any relationship. Shakira and Pique started dating after the 2010 World Cup and the 45-year-old Colombian singer moved to Barcelona to start a family. They have two children together.

The Spanish newspaper further reports that the 35-year-old soccer player is “unleashed” and “out of control” with his partying at Barcelona hotspots where he “has been seen accompanied by other women.”

Deep breaths. Whew. Ooof. Exhale.

I don’t know what to say here other than Piqué has lost his damn mind. You mean to tell me you test-drove Shakira for over a decade, brought two kids into the world and now you’re throwing it all away for some 20-year-old student and randoms at Barcelona clubs?

Seriously?

I’ll need to hear Pique’s side on this because it’s going to be nearly impossible for me to jump ship off Team Shakira. Back in March she supported this man and called him the best center back in the world.

Now he’s out (allegedly) partying his ass off with random IGs. That is absolutely unfathomable, but the Spanish journalists say their story is rock-solid.

Your move, Pique. Explain how you could give this up. This better be good.