Tom Cruise Is Still Planning On Going To Space

Apparently, Top Gun: Maverick didn’t get allow Tom Cruise as much altitude as he would’ve liked, because his sights are now on space.

According to Fox News, Cruise and director Doug Liman — perhaps best known for The Bourne Identity — have an idea for a new film that would involve Cruise performing a spacewalk.

Not just some George Clooney/Sandra Bullock floating around thanks to CGI spacewalk either. A genuine spacewalk.

Their plan has been kicking around for awhile, and at one point, it looked like Cruise would blast off in 2021.

Obviously, that didn’t happen.

Cruise and Liman pitched the idea to Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman Donna Langley, and now she’s giving a few more details on the project.

“I think Tom Cruise is taking us to space, he’s taking the world to space,” Langley said per BBC News. “That’s the plan. We have a great project in development with Tom… taking a rocket up to the Space Station and shooting.”

60-year-old Tom Cruise has the need for speed… and also space. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

We Live in a World Where This Kind of Thing is Very Doable

It’s pretty awesome that we live in an age when someone says something like this and it’s just a matter of making a few phone calls to set it up. It’s not a pipe dream. All Universal has to do is get on the blower with SpaceX or Jeff Bezos and his phallic-shaped rocket company. That’s it.

Cruise wouldn’t even be the first actor in space. William Shatner was already there. However, Cruise performing a spacewalk wouldn’t just break actors in space history, it would make him the first civilian to perform a spacewalk from the International Space Station.

We don’t have many details about the plot, however, Langley did drop one small detail.

She said that the project is still in development and that most of the story will “take place on earth, and then the character needs to go up to space to save the day,”

That’s a very basic plot, but let’s be real, most of us would only go see that movie for Tom Cruise in space anyway.

