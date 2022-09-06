Elon Musk Ramped Up His Feud With Jeff Bezos Over ‘Lord of the Rings’

Billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have a beef with each other, and Musk just fired the latest salvo by offering a scathing take on Amazon’s new Lord of the Rings series.

Bezos’ Amazon Prime Video released Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power last week and it drew a whopping 25 million viewers. That’s big, so the founder of Blue Origin (the penis rocket company) took a victory lap on Twitter.

I never said it was a good victory lap.

That Lord of the Rings series cost Amazon $1 billion, and after just two episodes Musk hopped online to say “Nope, it sucks.”

Despite the show’s mega-numbers, one person who wasn’t wowed by the series was the only man in the world richer than Bezos.

Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2022

He threw a barb saying that J.R.R. Tolkien would be rolling over in his grave if he saw Amazon’s latest offering.

The SpaceX and Tesla boss wasn’t a fan of how some of the characters were portrayed, aside from Galadriel.

Elon Musk: big Galadriel guy (who or whatever that is).

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez attend the Premiere of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power in London. Don’t let him fool you: he’s as big of a nerd as anyone else who would drop a billion dollars on a Lord of the Rings TV show. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

The Lord Of The Rings Beef Is A Reminder That Musk And Bezos Are Both Massive Nerds

It’s refreshing to see obscenely rich dudes who dabble in interstellar travel as a hobby go at it over nerd stuff.

No matter how many rocket ships, beautiful women, and cowboy hats these dudes flaunt, let’s not forget that both of these guys are absolute, unadulterated uber-nerds.

That’s how they got to where they are.

This is the kind of argument you’d hear walking past the chess team’s practice. Yet here it is between two guys with more money than most countries’ annual GDP.

It’s probably unlikely that Musk’s comments will rattle Bezos. The two are currently engaged in the biggest space race since the USSR and USA duked it out in the 1960s.

It was still worth a shot. If there’s one good way to knock a massive nerd off his game, it’s to say his billion-dollar Lord of the Rings series is trash.

That’ll keep him up at night for sure.

