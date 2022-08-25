Tom Brady To Start Bucs’ Preseason Finale Against Colts

After returning to training camp this week after a lengthy hiatus, Tom Brady will start in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ preseason final Saturday against the Colts in Indianapolis.

Jim Irsay, the owner of the Colts, shared the Brady news on Twitter while also explaining that QB Matt Ryan will start for Indianapolis.

Starting QBs for Saturday night: Matt Ryan and Tom Brady.🏈 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) August 25, 2022

News of Brady starting is a surprise after he left Tampa Bay for 10 days on what was an excused absence. Brady left training camp on August 12 before returning to team facilities on Aug. 22.

Brady has not addressed his absence from camp with the media.

Head coach Todd Bowles previously explained that Brady’s leave was talked about before training camp and that his QB was “going to deal with some personal things.”

While Brady taking snaps in preseason games may seem risky, he actually made an appearance in two of Tamp Bay’s preseason contests ahead of last season.

Bowles shared that every Bucs player who is healthy will see action in Saturday’s preseason finale in Indianapolis.