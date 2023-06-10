Tom Brady Reportedly Stalked By Russian Sports Illustrated Model At Wedding

Videos by OutKick

Tom Brady is learning the hard way what it means to be a rich, handsome, single, retired, seven-time Super Bowl champion gazillionaire. Unfortunately, sometimes you get stalked by hot Sports Illustrated models.

It is what it is. Comes with the territory. Tough life.

Boots on the ground say our man was fending off SI model Irina Shayk at a wedding last week, when the 37-year-old apparently “making a beeline” for Brady every chance she got.

“She followed him around all weekend,” an insider told the NY Post. “She was throwing herself at him.”

Sports Illustrated model Irina Shayk makes play for Tom Brady

Man. I hope Tom’s OK after that trauma. This is why I got married young — so I could avoid being stalked by a 37-year-old Sports Illustrated swimsuit model that’s likely downed a dozen glasses of Pinot.

It’s called being smart, kids.

Looks like Brady did the smart thing and held tough on the goal line against the Russian model, telling pals “he wasn’t interested,” according to the Post.

Tough call, but probably the right one. Irina Shayk has been around the block a few times. She shares a kid with Bradley Cooper and also dated Kanye West last year. Oh yeah, she also once famously dated Cristiano Ronaldo from 2009-15.

That’s quite a cocktail of lovers, and I’m not sure Tom Brady is ready for that drama.

Glad our man stuck to his guns and said ‘No thanks.’ Short term pain? I’d imagine so. Long term gain? Absolutely.

Keep your options open, Tom. No rush big guy.

Oh yeah, the wedding!

Apparently it was between some people named Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick who are billionaires in the art world. Along with Brady, other A-listers including Leonardo DiCaprio and Serena and Venus Williams were in attendance.

Different worlds, man.