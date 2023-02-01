Tom Brady Is Now Out Of The Way, So Who Is The Oldest Guy In The NFL? Step On Up, Jason Peters!

Videos by OutKick

With the news that Tom Brady was calling it quits a year to the day after he called it quits, for the first time in several years, the National Football League has a new oldest player.

The 45-year-old Brady had a pretty substantial lead on the next oldest guy in the NFL, who now slides into the position as the NFL’s oldest player.

He is — drum roll, please — Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Jason Peters at 41 years, 10 days old as of Feb. 1!

Peters spent the bulk of his career in Philadelphia after getting started in Buffalo. He spent 2021 with the Chicago Bears, and 2022 with the Dallas Cowboys.

After Peters, it’s all about the kickers

Cardinals punter Andy Lee is the next oldest at 40 years and 174 years old. He’s been bootin’ it in Arizona since 2017, after spending 2016 in Carolina and 2015 in Cleveland. Before that he handled punting duties for the San Francisco Giants from 2004 through 2014.

Turns out being a pocket-passer is a good way to have a long NFL shelf-life too. The oldest QB is Aaron Rodgers at 39 years and 61 days old. Of course, that’s if he doesn’t decide to call it a day.

Rich Hill, Udonis Haslem, and Mike Anderson are the oldest players in their respective leagues. (Getty Images)

So Who Is The Oldest In All Of Sports?

Well, had he not finalized his retirement the MLB’s oldest player would’ve been Albert Pujols. However, since he has called it a career after a stellar 2022, the oldest fella in the Majors is lefty Rich Hill at 42 years, 327 days old. He’ll pitch for the Pirates this season on a one-year deal. That also makes Hill the oldest active player in major North American sports.

The NBA’s resident elder is the Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem who is the epitome of a veteran presence for the Heat. However, he has found his way into five games this season including one start.

On the ice, Zdeno Chara held the title of the oldest active NHLer, until his retirement last offseason. That leaves Buffalo Sabres netminder Craig Anderson as the most senior NHLer at 41 years, and 256 days old. Oddly enough, goalies seem to age well. The next oldest player is Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith at 40 years and 316 days old.

Follow On Twitter: @Matt_Reigle