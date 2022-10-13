Cowboys’ Jason Peters – Who Played 11 Seasons With Eagles – Calls Philly Fans ‘Fu-king Idiots’

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles square off on Sunday night for what is one of the more highly-anticipated matchups of the NFL season thus far. The divisional rivals already don’t like one another, but Cowboys’ lineman Jason Peters has decided to add more fuel to the fire by calling out Eagles fans.

Peters certainly isn’t the first, nor will he be the last professional athlete to talk trash about Philadelphia sports fans, but this situation is a bit different. He spent 11 seasons with the Eagles and won a Super Bowl with the franchise, yet still thinks they’re “fu-king idiots.”

“I just know the Philly fans are fu-king idiots when it comes to camaraderie, the Cowboys—any team really,” the offensive lineman told the media. “….They know that. They pride themselves on being nasty, vulgar. They’re going to cuss at you…Philly fans are the wildest fans out there to me.”

Philadelphia Eagles fans in Washington D.C. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Calling any fanbase “fu-king idiots” is a bold strategy and will undoubtedly be taken out of context by every single Philly sports fan because overreacting is what they do best.

However, it doesn’t sound as if Peters was necessarily talking down to Eagles fans, but instead calling it how he sees it. Peters is grateful for his time in the City of Brotherly Love.

“I got my first Super Bowl there. I laid a lot of bricks there. Philly, that’s my city. Just to go back, it’ll be great to beat ’em.,” Peters explained.

New York sports fans claim to have the wildest fans in sports, but if we’re being honest with ourselves, Philly is home to the most passionate, but also out-of-touch fanbases in all of sports and it’s not particularly close.