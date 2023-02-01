Clay Travis Reacts To Tom Brady Retiring: ‘I’m Surprised’ He’s Walking Away

Videos by OutKick

Tom Brady announced that he is retiring from the NFL “for good” in a nonchalant video on Wednesday morning. Like most people out there, Clay Travis was surprised that Brady has decided to retire, especially given how his personal life has changed so much over the last year.

Travis joined ‘Fox and Friends’ shortly after Brady made the announcement and shared his reaction to the decision.

“I’m frankly surprised, guys,” Travis explained. “I’m surprised primarily because we all know the divorce with Gisele happened and Tom Brady is a creature of habit. Suddenly he’s going to have a completely different life now than he had just a year ago.”

“It seemed like his decision to un-retire last year was a factor in that divorce, we have no idea for sure, but as a creature of habit I am surprised that now that he is divorced that he would walk away.”

Tom Brady’s NFL career comes to a close after 23 seasons, 20 with the New England Patriots and three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.