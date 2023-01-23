Tom Brady Mic’d Up For 49ers Loss Is The Saddest Thing You’ll Watch All Day

The Tom Brady era in Tampa Bay (may have) ended with a playoff dud against the Cowboys, but recently released footage shows just how lifeless the Bucs were this season.

Brady was unsurprisingly mic’d up for Tampa’s Week 14 trip to San Francisco, and the Bucs for some reason released the footage Monday.

I say “for some reason” because the following clip you’re about to see is quite possibly the saddest thing on the internet today.

Sorry, Tom Brady Stans. Look away.

Good God. The Bucs have looked DEAD all season – especially on offense – and this just shows you how miserable things were. I mean, 45-year-old Tom Brady desperately trying to inject life into this bunch to absolutely no avail is just pathetic.

The last 45 seconds of this 49ers debacle are absolutely brutal.

First, Brady thinks he’s hit a wide open Mike Evans for a huge play and starts trash-talking on his way down the field to celebrate.

Except, WHOOPS! Penalty. Come on back, Tom. Doesn’t count. Better luck next time.

Tom Brady deserved better this year. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

After the 35-7 shellacking, Brady is seen on the sidelines BEGGING Blaine Gabbert to get the damn mic off of him. Doesn’t care how it’s done, if it breaks in the process, if Gabbert rips part of his skin off along the way.

Tom does not care. He needs to be left alone with his thoughts and doesn’t need the world to see anything else. Just defeated.

What an awful season for Brady, on and off the field. He rode off into the sunset the right way, only to undo it all, lose supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen in the process, and then look absolutely miserable for 19 straight weeks.

I don’t know how Tom can go out like that, to be honest. I think he owes it to himself to at least give it one more year, find a team with literally an ounce of energy, and let the chips fall where they may.

Don’t give up, Tommy!