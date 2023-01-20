Jordan Poyer Urges Tom Brady To Retire: ‘Go Be With Your Kids’

Jordan Poyer thinks Tom Brady should call it a wrap on his career.

The Buccaneers were absolutely destroyed by the Cowboys in the opening round of the playoffs, and fans are now eager to see what the seven-time Super Bowl champion does next.

The Buffalo Bills safety, who is married to OutKick favorite Rachel Bush, thinks it’s time for Brady to go home and spend more time with his children.

Will Tom Brady retire? (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“Go be with your kids, man. I didn’t like watching that game. You know, It was hard to watch. You’re down 27-0 at halftime. You know, he was defeated. You could see he was defeated. I still think he obviously knows everything about everything, the insides and out of football, but it does take 11 to play the game. Go be with your kids, Tom. I appreciate everything you’ve done in this league,” Poyer said on a recent episode of his podcast.

The Bills star also had to give himself a shoutout for picking off Brady twice during his career, despite going 0-11 against the QB.

Will Tom Brady call it a career?

Brady will be 46 before the 2023 regular season, but he shows absolutely no signs of slowing down. In fact, he seems intent on continuing his career no matter what.

Given his age, it’s pretty remarkable. Playing a brutally violent sport deep into your 40s is insane.

Tom Brady is figuring out his future plans. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Obviously, Poyer had a joking tone to his comments, but in terms of the message, he has a point. Brady has nothing left to prove.

He has seven rings, is the most accomplished QB in the history of the league and will forever be remembered as a dominant player.

Will another ring change his legacy? What if he keeps chasing and never gets it? Brady already got divorced this past season. Clearly, things were perfect off the field.

Will Tom Brady retire? Jordan Poyer suggested he should spend more time with his kids. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Of course, Brady is the only one who knows what he’s thinking at the end of the day. As a betting, I definitely don’t expect the Bucs QB to take Poyer’s playful advice.