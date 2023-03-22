Tom Brady, Gisele Split Had Nothing To Do With Football, She Says In Bombshell Interview

Videos by OutKick

Five months after her pre-Halloween divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is setting the record straight with Vanity Fair.

And the Brazilian supermodel is pushing back against the nearly year-long rumor that she didn’t want her now-ex husband to un-retire from the NFL.

“Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever,” Bündchen told the outlet, adding that the rumors of her giving Brady an ultimatum were “very hurtful” and the “craziest thing I’d ever heard.”

“If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me,” she added. “I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen split last fall.

Gisele Bündchen says divorce from Tom Brady started years ago

Well, there’s a curveball! We’ve been sitting here for months now assuming Gisele basically told Brady to hang ’em up or shut up, but she’s now insisting that was never the case.

Instead, she continued, the couple’s divorce was evidently years in the making.

“That takes years to happen,” she said, adding that she was currently “mourning the death of my dream.”

“It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?” she continued. “You give everything you got to achieve your dream. You give a hundred percent of yourself, and it’s heartbreaking when it doesn’t end up the way you hoped for, and worked for, but you can only do your part.”

Throughout the interview, Gisele pushed back on the idea that Brady’s desire to continue playing football was never the reason the two eventually split. Instead, she said, the two began drifting apart gradually over the last few years and wanted different things.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen address divorce. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability)

“What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle. It’s not so black and white,” she said. “Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart. When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together.

“As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make.”

Finally, for the billionth time, Gisele then pushed back on reports that she was lovey-dovey with family trainer Joaquim Valente despite the two being spotted out and about several times since the divorce.

“He’s our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust,” she said, adding that she’s also not involved with Brady’s billionaire buddy Jeffrey Soffer.

Well, there you have it. Gisele has finally spoken. Ball’s now in Brady’s court.

Buckle up.