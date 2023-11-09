Tom Brady Crosses Over With Victor Wembanyama, Laughs Off Height Difference With Jab At Ex-Teammate Julian Edelman

Videos by OutKick

NBA rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama linked up with NFL GOAT Tom Brady during his visit to New York for Wednesday’s game at MSG.

The 6-foot-4 Brady posted a photo next to the 7-foot-4 behemoth in Wemby. Much like the Aaron Judge-Jose Altuve photo, one athlete’s dwarfing of the other’s stature is impressive.

Brady made the most of his photo op and shot a light jab at ex-teammate Julian Edelman, a famously “small” wide receiver at 5-foot-10. The two were teammates for 11 years on the Pats.

“Awesome to meet you [Wembanyama],” Brady captioned his Instagram photo. “Incredible young man. Usually I’d make some joke here about how I think I could get 10 and 10 against you, but let’s be real… you’d send my jumper into the club level.

“PS: [Edelman] This is how you felt all those years???”

Ouch.

Edelman responded with a GIF, saying he was “dead inside.” Admittedly, Brady got a solid joke off there. While Brady holds nearly every advantage over Wemby as a pro athlete, the French player’s stature remains unrivaled.

Though Bol Bol makes a strong case as a slightly smaller Wemby at 7-foot-2.

The San Antonio Spurs take on the New York Knicks, and the showtime-ready rook is ready to debut on one of basketball’s biggest stages, even if Wemby previously noted that Madison Square Garden was smaller than he thought, pissing off some Knicks fans.

A 🧵of quotes from Victor Wembanyama ahead of his MSG debut: "I've heard from so many people that this is the best basketball gym in the world. I'm eager to find out. I'm definitely expecting some good team and individual performances here." pic.twitter.com/34gZhAE34L — Josh Paredes (@Josh810) November 8, 2023

“It’s not as big as I expected.”



– Victor Wembanyama on his 1st appearance at MSG pic.twitter.com/o95f8i6eY9 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 8, 2023