We’ve Got A New Photo Of Jose Altuve Next To Someone Tall

Poor Jose Altuve. The guy is just trying to mind his own business, meanwhile, every lens in the stadium seems to want to snap a photo of any tall guy who stands near him.

On Saturday, a few photographers managed to snap some pictures of 5-foot-6 Altuve standing next to Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz.

De La Cruz, at 6-foot-5 towers over Altuve.

This new photo comes following a collection of photos showing Altuve next to New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.

Aaron Judge x Jose Altuve photos are my favorite pic.twitter.com/ugpWcgArDl — Veronica Lloyd (@Disko_InVERNo) October 20, 2019

Everyone loves “little guy, standing next to tall guy” photos. I remember seeing a photo of Zdeno Chara standing next to Nathan Gerbe back in the day, and thinking “Man, look how much taller he is,” which is about as much of a payoff as you’ll get out of photos like this.

Still, people eat them up.

I kind of feel bad for Altuve. Everyone is just waiting with bated breath for a tall guy to stand next to you. And when he does?

Click!

I wouldn’t know what this is like seeing as I’m nature’s perfect height: 5-foot10. Not too tall. Not too short. However, I’d imagine it’s not fun.

Oh well; the Astros cheated that one time, so who cares…

