Four Arrested For Stealing $1 Million Worth Of Jewelry From Jose Altuve In Home Burglary

Their heist didn’t quite go as planned.

Houston police arrested four people for breaking into Astros star Jose Altuve’s home and stealing $1 million worth of jewelry.

Patrick Maxey, Jordan Tarniella and William Jones Jr. were charged with burglary of a habitation. A fourth suspect, 20-year-old Jasmyn Hall, faces charges of hindering apprehension and evading arrest while she allegedly tried to help Jones flee from officers.

ARRESTED: Booking photos of 4 suspects now charged with felony crimes for the March 30 burglary of Jose Altuve's residence.



Hedwig Village PD assisted in the case.



The incident occurred on March 30 — Opening Day for the Astros. While Altuve was at Minute Maid Park for the Astros’ matchup with the Chicago White Sox, the burglars were in his home.

According to court documents, they showed up at Altuve’s Hedwig Village home around 8:28 p.m. Then, the thieves spent 10 minutes taking gold jewelry and 13 watches, including one worth $420,000.

Jose Altuve has not played this season after breaking his thumb from being hit by a pitch during the World Baseball Classic.(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

But we’re not exactly dealing with Ocean’s 11 here.

Tarniella confessed he was the getaway driver. The 25-year-old borrowed his mother’s car for the burglary. Tarniella said the other two men promised to pay him for driving them, but he said he never got any money.

Maxey appeared in court Friday morning. Court records indicated the 27-year-old already had previous convictions for burglary. Meanwhile, Jones, 28, also had two prior burglary convictions in 2016 and 2022.

Altuve has not publicly commented on the matter. He reportedly forgot to set his alarms before heading to the ballpark.