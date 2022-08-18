Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles Doesn’t Know When Tom Brady Will Return To Team

Tom Brady has been on an excused absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a week now and head coach Todd Bowles doesn’t exactly know when his quarterback will be returning to the team.

Bowles has explained that Brady’s leave was talked about before training camp and that he wouldn’t be returning until after the team’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on August 20.

“He’s going to deal with some personal things,” Bowles said. “This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two games.”

While Brady’s absence may have been pre-planned, Bowles said on Thursday that he doesn’t have a firm date for when Brady will return to the team.

This all comes on the heels of a report from NFL reporter Ben Volin explaining that Brady looked like a guy not fully into it before leaving Tampa training camp.

“I do wonder where his head is at right now,” Volin questioned on a recent episode of ‘The Herd.’

“He was so good at 44, there is no doubt in our minds that if Brady is fully committed he can have a terrific season at 45, but there are definitely signs that his head is not fully into it. I try not to be the body language police, but I was at Bucs practice yesterday and he looked miserable.”

The 45-year-old Brady has no business being anywhere near the field for a preseason game, but given the fact that his head coach doesn’t know when his starting QB is returning to the team is at least slightly concerning.

Add this latest update to Brady “looking miserable” and the QB’s silence on social media and you have the ingredients for some serious speculation as to what the future holds.