Tom Brady Back To New England? One NFL Insider Says Don’t Be Shocked

As if Tom Brady’s life wasn’t strange enough, one prominent NFL insider believes the former Patriot could actually return to New England next season if he chooses to keep playing football.

That’s right. Tom Brady could return to the house … Tom Brady built.

Rejoice, NFL fans!

In a recent article, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe warned folks to never “write off the Patriots” should Brady, who will be a free agent next season, not retire.

“The Patriots are slated to have more than $50 million in cap space in 2023, so they can again address their flaws, this time on the heels of a couple impressive draft classes,” Howe said.

“Brady and Bill Belichick still have an abundance of respect for one another. They’ve made points to say it publicly on multiple occasions since the QB departed for Tampa. They also spent 23 minutes together in the visiting locker room at Gillette Stadium following Brady’s return in 2021 – an appointment they set up prior to the game.”

Could Tom Brady and Bill Belichick make it work again for the Patriots? (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Tom Brady, Patriots reunion makes no sense

Wow, 23 whole minutes?! Brady must be returning after that quality time.

Look, there is absolutely zero chance Tom Brady not only would return to the Patriots, but that he even would want to return. It would be like when a kid comes back from college his first semester for Thanksgiving break.

It’s Miserable City. You don’t get any freedom, are back under mom and dad’s roof, and all of a sudden have to follow rules again after calling the shots for three months.

Nope.

Not to mention … don’t know if you’ve noticed, but the AFC East ain’t exactly the same division Brady left a few years ago.

The Bills are a wagon. The Dolphins are quickly becoming a wagon. The Jets somehow have seven wins with Joe Flacco, Zach Wilson and Mike White leading the way. And Brady’s old team, the Pats, somehow have six wins with Mac Jones under center.

Tom Brady and the Bucs stink, but they’re still in first. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Brady and the Bucs are 5-6 yet lead the NFC South because it’s truly a terrible division.

Why in the world would he ever want to leave that?

Howe also mentioned that he didn’t think New England would even have to trade Mac Jones to bring Brady back, saying the second-year QB could actually learn a lot from Brady.

Yeah, I’m sure Tom is just chomping at the bit to pass along his great wisdom after the year he’s had. OK.

Howe added that the 49ers, Titans and Raiders could aloo be possible destinations if Brady decides to keep playing, but doesn’t return to Tampa Bay.

Because, it wouldn’t be an NFL offseason if we didn’t get the annual Brady-to-San Francisco rumor.