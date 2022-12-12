Tom Brady Autographs Ball That He Threw For Interception To 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw

It was a bad day for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs got absolutely walloped by the San Francisco 49ers and third-string QB Brock Purdy.

It was an excellent day for Purdy, who became the first quarterback to ever beat Brady in his first career NFL start. And, his family was in the stands to cheer him on.

On the other side, Brady and the Bucs couldn’t get anything going. Yes, the defense allowed 35 points and you’re not going to win many games allowing that kind of point total.

But the offense only generated seven points. And even those points came when the game was out of reach and, honestly, should have been intercepted.

The pass should have been intercepted by 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who tipped the pass before it was caught by Russell Gage for the score.

It would have been Greenlaw’s second interception of the day. He made an incredibly athletic pick earlier in the third quarter.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw intercepts Tom Brady as the Niners railroad the Buccaneers. (Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Greenlaw had a huge day against Tom Brady and the Bucs. In addition to the interception, he had 15 tackles to lead the team.

Dre Greenlaw’s INT of Tom Brady led to an interesting moment after the game

Despite the dominant performance, Greenlaw wasn’t shy after the game about how he wanted to celebrate. By having Brady sign the ball that he picked off. And, to his credit, Brady did sign the ball.

Man, talk about mutual respect. First, for Greenlaw to understand how cool it is to intercept the greatest quarterback of all time and to have the stones to ask him to sign the ball.

Second, for Brady to show the class to actually sign the ball. A ball that he threw for an interception. During a game that he lost by four touchdowns.

Maybe Brady actually is still having fun playing football.

