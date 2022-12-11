Brock Purdy’s Dad Gets Emotional After Seeing His Son Score TD

One of the most interesting subplots of the NFL season is the San Francisco 49ers quarterback situation. The 49ers are legitimate Super Bowl contenders, but they’re currently on their third-string QB, rookie Brock Purdy.

They started the season with 2021 #3 overall draft pick Trey Lance as their quarterback. Lance suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2.

That put former starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, back under center. But last week, Garoppolo also suffered a major injury, likely ending his season. Next up is Brock Purdy.

Purdy was the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which earned him the moniker of “Mr. Irrelevant.” That nickname goes to every player who is selected with the final pick in the draft.

As the final pick in the draft sitting behind two other quarterbacks — one who is a veteran starter and the other who was a Top 5 pick — the former Iowa State Cyclone did not expect to see much action in the 2022 season.

However, the previously described injuries have thrust him into the spotlight. And so far, the lights have not been too bright for the seventh-round pick. He replaced Garoppolo last week against the Dolphins and helped them to a blowout victory.

This week, he made his first career NFL start at home against the Tampa Buccaneers and Tom Brady. His father, Shawn Purdy, was not in attendance last week. His son was not expected to play and the elder Purdy had to work.

According to KTVU, when Shawn found out that Brock had replaced the injured Garoppolo, he raced home to join his family in cheering on his son.

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s family gathers to cheer him on against the Miami Dolphins. (Image credit: KTVU)

Brock Purdy’s dad in attendance for first 49ers start

Knowing his son would be starting against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Shawn Purdy made sure he was in attendance.

Brock Purdy started the game the same way he ended against Miami: by successfully leading the San Francisco offense.

Deebo Samuel got the team on the board with a rushing touchdown. Then, two drives later, Purdy ran the ball in himself for a score.

Dad couldn’t contain the emotions being in the stands for his son’s first career trip into the endzone.

Brock Purdy's dad was emotional after that last TD 🙌



📺: #TBvsSF on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Y8d9nuZcHK pic.twitter.com/PNqAqB8T5O — NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022

Later, Brock threw a dime to Christian McCaffrey to give them a three-touchdown lead over Tampa. With the tears of joy out of the way, it was all smiles for Shawn and the Purdy clan following the TD pass.

Brock and the whole Purdy fam was loving that TD 👏



📺: #TBvsSF on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Y8d9nuZcHK pic.twitter.com/YG6HMu8ZAz — NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022

Tom Brady has never lost to a rookie NFL quarterback making his first start against a Brady-led team.

With a 28-0 halftime lead, there’s a good chance Brock Purdy is going to end a 20+ year streak.