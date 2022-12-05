San Francisco Loses Jimmy Garoppolo To Season-Ending Foot Injury

The San Francisco 49ers have lost another second starting quarterback to a season-ending injury. This time it’s Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a broken foot Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

San Francisco suffered a crushing blow when Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury on Sept. 18.

Garoppolo was sacked in the first quarter by Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and got his right foot caught underneath the defender. He required a cart to head back to the locker room and was out for the remainder of the game.

Just watched Jimmy Garoppolo go from the tent straight to the cart in one step. pic.twitter.com/3iJ82wIHKG — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 23, 2018

Kyle Shanahan says Jimmy Garoppolo is out for the year with a broken foot — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) December 5, 2022

After the 33-17 win, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced Jimmy G.’s broken foot news, which will require a season-ending injury.

RELATED: QUARTERBACK JIMMY GAROPPOLO BREAKS FOOT AGAINST DOLPHINS, IS OUT FOR YEAR

Despite the early-season Lance injury, the Niners appeared on track to a deep NFC postseason run as Garoppolo returned to the starter’s role to provide stability. While never splashing on the stat sheet, Garoppolo kept the stacked Niners offensive cast running smoothly.

Now that Garoppolo’s the one lost to injury, San Francisco’s prospects for the rest of the season are questionable.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Garoppolo’s injury tips the scales toward an uphill path to the postseason; however, Shanahan’s fit-for-all offensive game plan can still work its magic on the next guy under center.

And that guy next in line to start for the 49ers is rookie / Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy, who had a solid performance in relief against Miami.

Brock Purdy is officially the first Mr. Irrelevant to ever throw a touchdown pass in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/bxEyRGPjO9 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) December 4, 2022

Brock threw a Purdy ball on Sunday: completing 25 of 37 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns. The 22-year-old should get another chance to prove himself in Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fred Warner says Brock Purdy has the "it" factor 👀 pic.twitter.com/0hEYqRCTJu — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 5, 2022

Off the field, the injury bears major consequences for Garoppolo. Unfortunately.

Playing for his next free-agent contract, Jimmy G. appeared well on his way to landing a big deal for a QB-needy team this offseason or at least a respectable offer by the Niners now that the team has seen the solidity that Garoppolo offers the offense instantaneously.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Garoppolo will likely be fine in the long-run, still young at 31, but his road to recovery will inevitably be a part of his assessment in the free-agent market this upcoming offseason.

He finishes his season with 2,381 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, including a completion percentage of 67.4.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)