Update: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hurt on 49ers first drive against Dolphins, won’t return

SAN FRANCISCO — 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was knocked out of the game against Miami on Sunday in the first quarter with an ankle injury.

Garoppolo was initially ruled questionable to return, but was announced as out in the second quarter. Garoppolo was hurt after two Dolphins linemen converged on him for a 10-yard sack. Garoppolo was able to walk off the field and sit on the bench, but then was taken to the injury tent for examination and did not return.

Garoppolo led the 49ers to a field goal on the open drive.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 04: Jaelan Phillips #15 of the Miami Dolphins and Jerome Baker #55 of the Miami Dolphins sack Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

His replacement, Brock Purdy, led the team to a touchdown on the next play and the game was tied at 10 late in the first half. This is the second week in a row that Garoppolo has been hurt. He was also hurt in a 13-0 victory against New Orleans but was able to finish the game..