Tom Brady is single and ready to… play another season in the NFL?

At 45 years old, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is set to become a free agent at the end of this season. According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, he is considering all of his options for 2023.

That is a big change from where things stood less than 12 months ago. Brady had retired and his career was over.

However, 40 days after hanging up his cleats, he laced them back up and announced his return for one last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had unfinished business and was ready to get back on the field almost right away.

This was going to be it. 2022 was going to be his swan song.

TAMPA, FL – DECEMBER 5: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Well, that may no longer be the case. The NFL’s oldest active player may be back next year and he could play for any of the 32 teams, technically speaking.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen ended their marriage during the offseason. The latter wanted her husband to stop playing and spend more time with his family. When he chose to rejoin the Bucs, it may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Now that he doesn’t have a wife breathing down his neck, Brady might be more open to playing past 45. He is reportedly feeling better physically and mentally, and has rediscovered his passion with Tampa Bay sitting in playoff position.

Rapoport and Pelissero say that he is more open now than he was at the beginning of the season.

Brady could return to the Buccaneers. He could choose to sign elsewhere with hopes of capturing the Super Bowl success he found in his first season in Tampa Bay.

It is also possible that Brady might be done, with a nine-figure broadcasting deal with Fox Sports waiting for him on the other side. There is a decision to be made before the start of free agency in mid-March and his options are open.

While this may not seem like a big deal, it is noteworthy.

Tom Brady always planned to retire at 45. This was going be his last year. His unretirement was to allow him one last shot at an eighth ring.

That is no longer. Brady could be back at 46.