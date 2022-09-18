Tom Brady And Tampa Bay Win Fight Against Saints, 20-10, Breaking Voodoo Hex

NEW ORLEANS – Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady solved the Saints’ voodoo curse against him with a vengeance as the Buccaneers won 20-10 at the Superdome on Sunday afternoon.

Brady threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and finished 18-of-34 passing for 190 yards and a touchdown after going seven quarters without a touchdown pass or a touchdown of any kind by Tampa Bay against the Saints since the fourth quarter of their 36-27 loss at New Orleans last Halloween.

The Saints beat the Bucs 9-0 in the second meeting last season, which was Brady’s first home shutout in hs 23-year career, most of which was with New England.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints argue during the fourth quarter of the game at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Brady snapped an 0-for-4 losing streak against the Saints in the regular season since coming to Tampa Bay from New England before the 2020 season. He found wide receiver Breshad Perriman for a 28-yard touchdown and 10-3 lead with 7:41 to play, snapping the Bucs’ touchdown-less streak against the Saints.

The go-ahead touchdown happened a few minutes after a huge melee broke out between New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans, rekindling a feud that has lasted for years. Both were ejected from the game.

The Saints had appeared on the verge of taking a 6-3 or 10-3 lead themelves late in the third quarter when running back Mark Ingram fumbled at the Bucs’ 10-yard line following a 10-yard rush up the middle through a large hole.

Tampa Bay took a 13-3 lead on a 47-yard field goal by Ryan Succop with 5:50 to play. The field goal was set up by cornerback Jamel Dean’s interception of Saints’ quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston then threw another interception to safety Mike Edwards, who returned it 68 yards for a touchdown and 20-3 lead with 4:10 to go. Winston threw a meaningless, 7-yard touchdown to wide receiver Michael Thomas with 3:02 remaining for the 20-10 final.

Winston’s own voodoo interception curse returned, which was why Tampa Bay let him go to free agency after the 2019 season. New Orleans picked him up before the 2020 season. Winston threw three interceptions in all. He finished 25-of-40 passing for 236 yards.