Tom Brady Ignites Saints-Bucs Melee, Marshon Lattimore And Mike Evans Ejected In 4th Quarter

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers went Old School Sunday afternoon at the Superdome.

It was just 3-3 in the fourth quarter, when a melee broke out between Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans, who have been feuding for years. The brawl appeared to start when Tom Brady was exchanging words with Lattimore.

Tom Brady to Marshon Lattimore: "F@ck you b!tch." And a melee ensues! #TBvsNO pic.twitter.com/JzO04BQ9dq — History of Sports (@BeforeFamePics) September 18, 2022

And they went after one another like in Wrestle Mania. Many members of both teams then converged at midfield before order was restored after a few minutes.

Mike Evans came in looking to drop the hammer.



Tom Brady was talking that noise as well. #WhoDat pic.twitter.com/CVIFVxMKh2 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 18, 2022

Offsetting unsportsmanlike penalties were called, and both players were tossed from the game.

Evans left with two catches for 48 yards.

Mike Evans was ejected from today's game after an exchange with Marshon Lattimore after the whistle.



Lattimore was also ejected.



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/Rjunnd5KBR — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 18, 2022

The Buccaneers later took a 10-3 lead over the Saints with 7:41 to play on a 28-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady to Breshad Perriman. It was Brady’s first touchdown pass against New Orleans since Oct. 31 of last season – a span of seven quarters.