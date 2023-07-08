Tom Brady And Kim Kardashian Is The Content We Need Right Now

Videos by OutKick

Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian may or may not be dating.

They may or may not have hooked up at Michael Rubin’s insane White Party. They may or may not have done 11 shots together and danced their brains out.

Hell, they may or may not have even played Seven Minutes In Heaven — who knows! Great game, by the way.

But you know who’s very much OK with it? ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. And you know what? I don’t agree with a lot of what Stephen A. says, but I’m 100% with him on this one.

I’m in the Pro-Brady/Kardashian camp, and you simpletons should be, too.

Tom Brady…I see you pic.twitter.com/hxrVCLOpLn — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 7, 2023

Stop telling Tom Brady how to live the single life

Now, am I as openly horny for Kim Kardashian as Stephen A. Smith? Nope. Franky, I’m not sure anyone on the internet could match that sort of intensity.

I have a sick toddler at home and my back has been thrown out for months now — I don’t have that in me any more.

Stephen A. Smith clearly does, so kudos to him.

But I will say, he’s 100% right. Why are we all actively rooting against this relationship? I don’t get it. Guys — things are BORING in the sports world right now.

Scratch that — they’re boring in the world, period.

We need something to come along and get us into football season, and Tom Brady appears ready to don the cape one more time.

He is the GOAT, after all.

“Tom Brady, do your thing, bro.”

Amen.

Ever heard of a rebound? Tom Brady may need one, and that’s cool

Maybe Brady needs a rebound fling after a pretty crappy 18 months. Ever think of that? Maybe he just needs to have a little fun after being drug through the mud in the most public divorce I’ve ever seen.

Is dabbling in the Kim Kardashian pool a dangerous game? Oh, hell yes. Those are some MURKY waters, buddy. You better have your head on a swivel at all times.

But if anyone can do it, it’s Tom Effing Brady.

This guy dealt with Bill Belichick for two decades. He dealt with like 100 different “gates.” He was pronounced dead like 50 times only to come back and win Super Bowl after Super Bowl.

He’s a winner. If he wants to hook up with Kim Kardashian and then maybe go on a couple dates, I say go for it. If he wants to play the long game with Kim K, I say play on, player.

We need that sort of content in the world right now. It’s pretty damn boring out there.

And, by the way, if you were in Tom Brady’s shoes don’t you dare tell me you wouldn’t shoot your shot with Kim Kardashian if the chance presented itself. Don’t lie to me. You’re better than that.

You wouldn’t, and neither would I. Enough.

“If Tom Brady ends up, you know, getting his groove on, I’m quite sure we shouldn’t have a problem with that,” Smith said

“There’s absolutely, positively nothing wrong with Tom Brady if he was with Kim Kardashian.”

Say it louder, Stephen A.!

Let’s make some content, boys and girls.