Tom Brady/Kim Kardashian Rumors Spread Like Fire

The internet is on fire amid speculation Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady were getting close during a Monday party in the Hamptons.

Kim K, who rose to fame after a sex tape with rapper Ray J, was “caught mingling” with the seven-time Super Bowl champion at Michael Rubin’s White Party, according to the Daily Mail.

“Kim and Tom were super flirty with each other at Rubin’s party and were seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night,” and unnamed source told the publication. The unnamed source also added the former Patriots and Buccaneers QB is “exactly her type.”

Both are on the market again after relatively recent spots. Kim Kardashian split from Kanye West and Tom Brady divorced Gisele this past football season.

Tom Brady has been single since divorcing Gisele. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady reportedly spend time together at Hamptons party.

While rumors are spreading like fire all over the internet about the duo, a source told ET the pair are “just friends” and “have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home.”

Smoke screen or is the internet overreacting? Nobody knows. It’s like a spy thriller. So much secrecy and mystery.

Kim Kardashian reportedly was flirty with Tom Brady at a party. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

It’s unknown just how close the two famous Americans were during the party, Kim Kardashian did publicly admit she had herself a day.

She tweeted she ripped 11 shots during Rubin’s White Party (who counts shots?).

Oh I sure did! times 11! — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 5, 2023

Tom Brady also shared photos on Instagram that appeared to show he went through the ringer at Rubin’s party.

Just friends? Something more? We might not know for sure, but the internet is certainly having a lot of fun with the situation. Kim K hitching her wagon to Tom Brady would be golden internet content considering all she does is link up with famous men. Best of luck, Tom. You dabble with the Kardashians and you just might need it!