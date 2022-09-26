Toilet Paper Company Slides Into Butt Punt Receiver’s DMs; Another Offers To Clean Up ‘Sloppy Seconds’

Toilet paper company Charmin is shooting its shot with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield – AKA, Mr. Butt Punt.

Hours after Sherfield became a national meme for the ‘Butt Punt,’ the toilet paper giant apparently slid into his DMs on Twitter for a little cheek-to-cheek conversation.

Shooters shoot, baby! Or, as Charmin so delicately put it …

Dolphins receiver Trent Sherfield Goes viral for ‘Butt Punt’

Genius. That, ladies and gentlemen, is Marketing 101.

For those who missed the butt shot heard round the world, here’s a quick recap:

Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead was backed up in his own end zone late in Sunday’s game against Buffalo, and the Bills brought the HEAT.

There wasn’t much room to work, Morstead rushed the kick, and booted it right into the back of Sherfield.

Dolphins WR Trent Sherfield is now famous for the Butt Punt.
Dolphins WR Trent Sherfield is going viral for Sunday’s Butt Punt. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Luckily, the ball deflected out of the end zone for a safety, and Miami would end up holding on for the win. 

Sherfield, meanwhile, went home with a battle scar for the ages.

Charmin wasn’t the only hygiene company to throw its hat in the ring for Sherfield’s services.

Predictably, Dude Wipes, which offers “flushable wipes for on-the-go and at home shituations,” offered to clean up any mess Charmin left behind.

So there you have it.

We have one toilet paper company sliding into an NFL player’s DMs for butt stuff, and another offering to clean up any sloppy seconds.

You never know where life might take you.

Sherfield, by the way, appears to be doing the smart thing and capitalizing on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

You know what they say … when life hands you lemons, you turn a football-off-the-butt-cheeks into a million dollar payday.

 

 

 

 

Written by Zach Dean

Zach grew up in Florida, lives in Florida, and will never leave Florida ... for obvious reasons. He's a reigning fantasy football league champion, knows everything there is to know about NASCAR, and once passed out (briefly!) during a lap around Daytona. He swears they were going 200 mph even though they clearly were not.

