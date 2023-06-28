Toby Keith Gives Positive Update On Stomach Cancer, Hopes To Play Live Shows Soon

Videos by OutKick

Country superstar Toby Keith gave fans a health update regarding his ongoing battle with stomach cancer.

The “How Do You Like Me Now?” singer’s reps telling Fox News that he is “feeling good,” and that he’s even “hoping to be on the road again soon,” after his year-and-a-half-long battle.

“All of this is good news,” the reps added. The update comes just weeks after the 61-year-old Keith told The Oklahoman that things were looking up and “everything is in a real positive trend.” However, as anyone that has or knows someone who has battled the disease has seen, “you never know with cancer, so you have to prepare,” Keith said.

“All I gotta do is see if I can get through two or three nights of work and get a little break in this chemo, and we’ll go back to work,” the country legend continued.

TOBY KEITH HASN’T PERFORMED LIVE IN OVER A YEAR

A little over a year ago the “Red Solo Cup” singer announced on social media that he had been silently battling stomach cancer for six months.

“I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery… So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”

Fortunately for friends and family of Toby, as well as millions of country music fans, it appears that he’ll hopefully be able to play some live shows sooner than later!

Make sure to bring your Red Solo Cups, because that my friends will be a PARTY.