Toby Keith, Country Star, Diagnosed With Stomach Cancer

Country music star Toby Keith has announced to his more than 1 million Twitter followers that he’s spent the last six months undergoing treatment for stomach cancer.

The 60-year-old Keith shared the shocking news via a Sunday afternoon tweet.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breath, recover and relax,” said Keith.

Keith, who’s sold more than 40 million albums, is currently slated for a summer tour with midwest dates scheduled for June 17th and 18th. He’s made no mention of cancelling or rescheduling any shows. His most recent album, Peso In My Pocket, was released last October.

“I am looking forward to spending this time with my family,” his tweet continued. “But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toby Keith (@tobykeith)

Amongst Keith’s most popular songs are Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue, Beer for My Horses and summer staple – I Love This Bar.

News of his illness coincided with a number of well wishes across social media from celebrities and artists, including Sammy Hagar.

wishing my big buddy a speedy recovery and a whole lotta love from most redheads around the world @tobykeith #SeeYouInCabo pic.twitter.com/RlDuCYKTTo — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) June 12, 2022

.@tobykeith my heart, soul & prayers are always with you & your family. My friend keep your incredible warrior spirit. pic.twitter.com/6jcGdFpORK — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) June 12, 2022

A man amongst men. Prayers to you my friend! @tobykeith from a fan and friend! — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) June 13, 2022

The OutKick family joins the long list of Keith supporters who wish Toby a full and fast recovery. We look forward to soon raising a red solo cup to salute his kicking cancer’s ass!

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF