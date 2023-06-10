Videos by OutKick

HOW DO YOU LIKE THE SOONERS NOW?! That’s what Toby Keith would like to know after Oklahoma softball won its third-straight national championship on Thursday night.

Keith was born and raised in Clinton, Okla. about an hour outside of Oklahoma City. Although he did not go to college and can get down with Cowboys fans, he has been a big Sooners fan since birth.

As such, Keith was in attendance at Game Two of the Women’s College World Series final on Thursday night. The 61-year-old country music star has been battling stomach cancer over the last two years, but is well on track to return to full health and was not going to miss the big game!

And once the final out was recorded, the party was on.

In the middle of the action was the OU superfan himself!

Oklahoma pitcher Jordy Bahl (98) and Toby Keith take a photo after OU won the Women’s College World Series finals between Oklahoma (OU) and Florida State in Oklahoma City on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

(Photo by: © NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Oklahoma headed over to a local bar after all of the media obligations and on-field celebration was over to celebrate their three-peat, and made sure to get Keith an invite. He was on-stage with the team, singing along with them to some of his classics.

Jordy Bahl was LIT, and carried the second chorus as Keith took a swig of his drink.

Sooner celebration.

Unapologetic

and @tobykeith remains one of the best humans ever ❤️ @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/vXSbynIR2Y — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) June 9, 2023

Thursday’s win marked Patty Gasso’s seventh national championship since taking over the program in 1995: 2013, 2016, 2017, 2021, 2022, 2023. She won 1,456 games along the way and lost just 345.

To celebrate Gasso’s successes, Keith bought a horse. Seriously.

It will be named “Seven-Natty Patty.”

Toby Keith just told the crowd that he bought a race horse to name 7-Natty Patty.



The vibes are at an all time high. Now Patty is getting the mic back. pic.twitter.com/DDazQW1bLm — Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) June 9, 2023

To see Keith out and about after keeping his health struggles pretty private is great. To see him tearing up the stage after his life-long team won its third-straight national title is even better.

Nobody knows how to party like Toby Keith!