Toby Keith Sings ‘Should’ve Been A Cowboy’ Alongside Oklahoma State Fans Following Hoops Win Over Rival Sooners

Country music superstar and noted Oklahoma Sooners fan Toby Keith admitted this week that he should’ve been an Oklahoma State Cowboy. Kind of.

On Wednesday evening, Keith was in Stillwater, OK to watch his Sooners square off with rival OK State. Unfortunately for the country crooner, his Sooners were run off the floor. The Pokes embarrassed OU 72-56.

Seemingly in an attempt to wash away the loss, Keith hit up popular Oklahoma State bar “Eskimo Joe’s.”

While there, he quickly had Pokes fans reminding themselves, hmmm, hmmm, hmmm, hmmm, hmmm, I love this bar.

Watch below as Toby Keith “enthusiastically” leads Oklahoma State fans in a rendition of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy.”

Toby Keith just led the crowd in Should've Been a Cowboy at @eskimojoes in #Stillwater Oklahoma 🤠@OldRowOSU pic.twitter.com/a1pLncJrM3 — Old Row (@OldRowViral) January 19, 2023 Toby Keith was alongside OK State fans for an impromptu sing-along.

Toby Keith Serenaded Oklahoma State Fans

Rather than sulk, Toby Keith took an already-thrilled OK State bar full of fans from cloud 8 to cloud 9. No doubt the whiskey helped, too, but that’s neither here nor there. Keith was a good sport about the Sooners loss and no doubt left those in attendance with an unforgettable memory.

Other than my dad during his commute to work, few have experienced singing alongside Toby Keith. The only difference between my dad speeding along and these Pokes fans, was that Keith was actually present for the duet.

For at least one night, Toby Keith traded his Oklahoma fandom to be a Cowboy. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images).

If you haven’t already put the pieces together, there’s a reason Keith opted to belt out “Should’ve Been A Cowboy.” The song, Keith’s first #1 hit, has been synonymous with OK State fans. OSU regularly pumps the song through its PA systems towards the end, or following Pokes home football and basketball games.

And you don’t need to Porky Pig around in a Doug Gottlieb or Brandon Weeden Cowboys throwback to know that Eskimo Joe’s is a Stillwater staple amongst Pokes fans. The combination of Keith, “Should’ve Been A Cowboy,” and Eskimo Joe’s all wrapped into one is merely a Barry Sanders appearance away from sending Pokes fans to climax.

If you’re looking for an encore from Toby Keith, circle February 1st. That’s when Oklahoma State and Oklahoma are slated to meet again, this time from Norman, OK.

