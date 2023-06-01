Titans QB Will Levis Shares Stomach-Churning, Last-Place Fantasy Football Punishment

Videos by OutKick

Will Levis is a sick, sick man… The mayonnaise-chugging, banana peel-eating new Titans quarterback shared what his fantasy football league decided as punishment for their last-place team in 2022-23.

For the uninitiated, the very fictional game of fantasy football often takes on real challenges.

Most leagues decide that winners shouldn’t be the only ones having fun, so they assign a punishment to whichever squad ended last in the standings for the regular season. It’s a good muse to keep team managers engaged and unwilling to finish last.

Speaking with fantasy expert Matthew Berry, Will Levis said that his group decided to make the league loser go on Instagram Live and eat a dozen uncooked glizzies (hot dogs).

The punishment was so severe that the last-place team decided not to follow through … an even worse stain on the man’s reputation than eating the raw ‘dawgs.

Here’s what Levis told Berry: “We try to make the loser do something every year. We don’t always get them to do it, but it’s always a fun time.”

Levis added, “The last one was we had to make him eat a whole pack, a dozen uncooked hot dogs. Go on Instagram Live and eat them in front of everybody. We felt like that was a good one, but he didn’t man up and do it.”

Given Levis’ track record of eating unusual treats, he probably wishes it could’ve been him chowing down on the raw hot dogs. Lord knows he would have followed through and had his draft stock tank to the later rounds if it went viral.

This year, OutKick’s fantasy football squad hosted a slew of week-to-week punishments for the team that finished with the least amount of points in a weekend.

One of those punishments was OutKick Hot Mic’s Jonathan Hutton going to his local bargain clothing store to sing a Harry Styles song.

