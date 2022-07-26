Tim Tebow wants to make sure college football doesn’t lose the traditions fans love.

The sport that we all enjoy is undergoing some serious changes amid expansion. Most notably, USC and UCLA recently agreed to leave the PAC-12 for the Big Ten.

As big changes sweep across college football,

USC QB Caleb Williams. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

“I think the one thing I’d really love to see as such a diehard fan of college sports, and especially college football, is I want to see the rivalries and the traditions stay,” the legendary quarterback for the Gators told USA Today when talking about expansion.

The Florida Heisman winner further added, “I know there has to be change, and sometimes change can be a good thing. So, let’s work it out. So, let’s work it out and figure out the right conferences. The right thing for all these teams, but let’s keep awesome games. Let’s keep the Army/Navys. The Florida/Florida States. Let’s keep the Florida/Georgias. Let’s keep all these great rivalries.”

It’s safe to say Tebow speaks for a lot of fans when he says he doesn’t want the greatest sport on Earth to lose the traditions that are the base.

One of the best parts about college football is the fact everyone feels tied to their school, traditions and teams in a sense you don’t see with pro sports.

Tim Tebow wants college football to keep its traditions. (Photo by Jim Rinaldi/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For example, whenever you meet a Wisconsin fan, you know the two of you have “Jump Around” in common and that you hate the exact same teams. The same can be applied to every single big school in the country.

The passion and traditions are what make college football great.

Now, teams are switching conferences, and nobody really knows how it’s going to shake out. Some rivalries are probably going to disappear. It’s the unfortunate truth of the situation, but it is what it is.

Former Florida QB Tim Tebow wants college football to keep its traditions. (Photo by Kelly Kline/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images)

Hopefully, the people running the show figure out a way to make sure most of the traditions and rivalries never change. College football just won’t feel the same without it!